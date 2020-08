(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), gio 13 agosto 2020



New unemployment claims are compiled weekly to show the number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. An increasing (decreasing) trend suggests a deteriorating (improving) labor market. The four-week moving average of new claims smooths out weekly volatility.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/EconomicEventsInterestRates/~3/D4bdt3IHth4/feed509827.html