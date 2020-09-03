JOB SEEKERS, VOLUNTEERS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR POLICE INFORMATION CHECKS ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 03 settembre 2020

September is a busy time of year and the Calgary Police Service would like to remind Calgarians about its online Police Information Check system – ePIC.

“Our ePIC system allows job seekers and volunteers to securely apply for a Police Information Check and be able to share the results electronically with multiple stakeholders, resulting in fewer time delays,” says Amanda Welfare, Acting Executive Director with CPS. “We know that the pandemic has had a negative impact on our economy. Now that we’re starting to see some recovery, we want to ensure we’re doing our part so that people can get back to work as quickly as possible.”

With most district office front counters providing modified services due to COVID-19, in-person checks for employment and volunteering are being handled at CPS Headquarters, which is experiencing long waiting lines.

“Citizens using ePIC will obtain the results of their checks quickly and avoid spending time waiting in long lines,” said Welfare. “Citizens may not realize that vulnerable sector checks can be completed online provided the applicant lives in Calgary.”

There is a waiting period associated with receiving the results of a Police Information Check – both online and in-person applications are processed as quickly as possible. Paper and electronic versions of check results are considered equally valid for employers and volunteer organizations.

ePIC allows citizens to apply from any web-enabled computer and assists organizations in the not-for-profit, business, education and healthcare sectors who rely heavily on Police Information Checks for the delivery of accurate and timely information. Agencies and businesses can also monitor application processing dates and manage or track shared applicant results.

Step-by-step instructions on how to register for ePIC are available online at http://www.calgary.ca/cps/Pages/Public-services/Police-information-checks-locations.aspx.