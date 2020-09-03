giovedì, Settembre 3, 2020
Breaking News

IMPOSING SANCTIONS ON ENTITIES FOR ENGAGING IN TRANSACTIONS RELATED TO IRAN’S PETROLEUM…

IMPOSING SANCTIONS ON ENTITIES FOR ENGAGING IN TRANSACTIONS RELATED TO IRAN’S PETROLEUM…

IMPOSING SANCTIONS ON ENTITIES FOR ENGAGING IN TRANSACTIONS RELATED TO IRAN’S PETROLEUM…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1928 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1928 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

OMS, GLI USA RITIRANO I FUNZIONARI DALL’ORGANIZZAZIONE MONDIALE

INCONTRO DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE AFFARI ESTERI E COMUNITARI, PIERO FASSINO, CON…

SPORT, PRESTIPINO (PD): PRESENTERò INTERROGAZIONE SU SGOMBERO PISCINA COMUNALE ALLA GARBATELLA

KONING WILLEM-ALEXANDER OPENT DE TENTOONSTELLING ‘VAN ONSCHATBARE WAARDE -200 JAAR NATURALIS’

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

Agenparl

JOB SEEKERS, VOLUNTEERS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR POLICE INFORMATION CHECKS ONLINE

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 03 settembre 2020

September is a busy time of year and the Calgary Police Service would like to remind Calgarians about its online Police Information Check system – ePIC.

“Our ePIC system allows job seekers and volunteers to securely apply for a Police Information Check and be able to share the results electronically with multiple stakeholders, resulting in fewer time delays,” says Amanda Welfare, Acting Executive Director with CPS. “We know that the pandemic has had a negative impact on our economy. Now that we’re starting to see some recovery, we want to ensure we’re doing our part so that people can get back to work as quickly as possible.”

With most district office front counters providing modified services due to COVID-19, in-person checks for employment and volunteering are being handled at CPS Headquarters, which is experiencing long waiting lines.

“Citizens using ePIC will obtain the results of their checks quickly and avoid spending time waiting in long lines,” said Welfare. “Citizens may not realize that vulnerable sector checks can be completed online provided the applicant lives in Calgary.”

There is a waiting period associated with receiving the results of a Police Information Check – both online and in-person applications are processed as quickly as possible. Paper and electronic versions of check results are considered equally valid for employers and volunteer organizations.

ePIC allows citizens to apply from any web-enabled computer and assists organizations in the not-for-profit, business, education and healthcare sectors who rely heavily on Police Information Checks for the delivery of accurate and timely information. Agencies and businesses can also monitor application processing dates and manage or track shared applicant results.

Step-by-step instructions on how to register for ePIC are available online at http://www.calgary.ca/cps/Pages/Public-services/Police-information-checks-locations.aspx.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/job-seekers-volunteers-encouraged-to-apply-for-police-information-checks-online/

Post collegati

SODA SENSE RECALLS CO2 CANISTERS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD (RECALL ALERT)

Redazione

DECATHLON USA RECALLS SWISS BALLS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD (RECALL ALERT)

Redazione

UCALGARY RESEARCHERS DISCOVER HOW TO CAPTURE IMAGES OF CELLS AT WORK INSIDE OUR LUNGS

Redazione

STUDY: VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY MAY RAISE RISK OF GETTING COVID-19

Redazione

'I WISH YOU GOOD HEALTH AND GREAT SUCCESS': PRESIDENT MERIC GERTLER WELCOMES U OF T COMMUNITY

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS MARCHE: AGGIORNAMENTO DATI DAL GORES – SITUAZIONE AL 03/09/2020 ORE 18.00

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More