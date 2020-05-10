domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
Job Posting: Two Postdoctoral Positions in HW Security and Applied Machine Learning

University of California Davis

The University of California Davis ASEEC laboratory https://www.ece.ucdavis.edu/~hhomayou/ and National Science Foundation Center for Hardware Security (NSF CHEST) https://nsfchest.org/ is recruiting up to two talented postdoctoral researchers to expand its research activities in the area of applied machine learning and hardware security. In particular, we are looking for two experts with strong scientific background, good communication skills, and solid experience in one of the following areas:

1. Computer System Security
The successful candidate will perform research in the area of hardware security, computer architecture security, IoT security, and system cybersecurity.

2. Applied Machine Learning
The successful candidate will perform research in the area of applied machine learning. Some of the topics of interests are graph analytics, graph neural network, adversarial machine learning, and machine learning privacy, deep learning, reinforcement learning, and machine learning computational complexity.

Applicants should submit a curriculum vitae, and names/contact information of three references in a single PDF file to:

Closing date for applications:

Contact:

More information: https://ece.ucdavis.edu/news/current-opportunities-uc-davis-ece

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2213

