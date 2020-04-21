(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 21 aprile 2020
Job Posting: Sr. Security Research Engineer
NIO; San Jose, California
Responsibilities
- Design and build security products for connected and autonomous vehicles.
- Research security problems and solutions related to vehicles and transportation
- Design in-vehicle security mechanisms, such as secure vehicle network communication, on-car IDS/IPS, and firewall
Qualifications
- Excellent in security fundamentals, such as network security, applied cryptography, server security, and end-point security
- In-depth knowledge of Linux kernel and OS, and network protocols (TCP/IP, HTTP, MQTT, etc.)
- Worked with Secure Boot on Arm or Aurix processors
Preferred Qualifications
- Experience with Linux kernel hardening
- Knowledge of CAN and vehicle system architecture
- Knowledge of security of various wireless technologies (such as BLE and NFC)
Closing date for applications:
Contact:
Marisela Peifer: Sr Manager, People Ops & Talent
More information: https://jobs.lever.co/nio/8f29bd44-663b-4de2-b6e2-9e596495d5b9
Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2202