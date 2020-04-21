martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
Breaking News

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 20 APRIL…

MYANMAR: APPELLO DEI CRISTIANI ALL’UNITà CONTRO LA PANDEMIA

COVID-19, NONO CASO DI CONTAGIO IN VATICANO

SLOVAKIA GREATLY HELPS NATIONALS FROM OTHER EU COUNTRIES TO RETURN HOME

DISCUSSION: COVID-19, DIGITAL SECURITY AND PRIVACY

CORONAVIRUS: EU CITIZENS STRANDED ABROAD, AN UNPRECEDENTED REPATRIATION EFFORT

TRAFFIC COMMISSIONERS ISSUE GUIDANCE ON REMOTE AUDITING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): LETTER FROM THE LOCAL GOVERNMENT MINISTER TO COUNCILS SETTING OUT…

IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 FOR THE EXTERNAL ACTION OF THE EU: REMARKS BY…

PHE RESPONSE TO A SUN NEWSPAPER COLUMN

Agenparl

JOB POSTING: SR. SECURITY RESEARCH ENGINEER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 21 aprile 2020

Job Posting: Sr. Security Research Engineer

NIO; San Jose, California

Responsibilities

  • Design and build security products for connected and autonomous vehicles.
  • Research security problems and solutions related to vehicles and transportation
  • Design in-vehicle security mechanisms, such as secure vehicle network communication, on-car IDS/IPS, and firewall

Qualifications

  • Excellent in security fundamentals, such as network security, applied cryptography, server security, and end-point security
  • In-depth knowledge of Linux kernel and OS, and network protocols (TCP/IP, HTTP, MQTT, etc.)
  • Worked with Secure Boot on Arm or Aurix processors

Preferred Qualifications

  • Experience with Linux kernel hardening
  • Knowledge of CAN and vehicle system architecture
  • Knowledge of security of various wireless technologies (such as BLE and NFC)

Closing date for applications:

Contact:

Marisela Peifer: Sr Manager, People Ops & Talent

More information: https://jobs.lever.co/nio/8f29bd44-663b-4de2-b6e2-9e596495d5b9

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2202

Post collegati

JOB POSTING: SR. SECURITY RESEARCH ENGINEER

Redazione

DISCUSSION: COVID-19, DIGITAL SECURITY AND PRIVACY

Redazione

EVENT CALENDAR: MATHEMATICS OF CRYPTOGRAPHY AND CODING IN THE QUANTUM ERA

Redazione

ISSUES OF SECURITY, TRUST AND PRIVACY ARE THE FOCUS OF A WINNING REFLECTION – FOUR INFORMATION ASSURANCE STUDENTS TAKE HOME HONORS IN THINK CREATIVELY AND CRITICALLY DIMENSION

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: BANK RUN PAYMENT CHANNEL NETWORKS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: ON THE OPTIMALITY OF OPTIMISTIC RESPONSIVENESS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More