(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 30 maggio 2021

Job Posting: Software Engineer in Cryptography



IMDEA Software Institute, Madrid, Spain

The IMDEA Software Institute invites applications for a Software Engineer with a specialization in Cryptography. The successful candidate will collaborate closely with researchers to work on implementing and experimenting novel cryptographic protocols, including zkSNARKs, verifiable computation and homomorphic encryption schemes, and randomness generation protocols.

The ideal candidate should have:

MS or PhD in computer science, mathematics, or a related discipline

In-depth knowledge of cryptography (e.g., has taken a university courses)

Solid background in math (number theory, abstract algebra) and algorithms

Programming experience in one or more of the following languages: C, C++, Rust

Prior experience with implementation of cryptographic protocols

Familiarity with the UNIX command line and developer tools (e.g., git, svn)

Familiarity with the UNIX command line and developer tools (e.g., git, svn) Familiarity with reading cryptography research papers will be considered positively

The position is based in Madrid, Spain, where the IMDEA Software Institute is situated. The institute provides for travel expenses and an internationally competitive salary. The working language at the institute is English. The starting date is flexible from September 2021.

How to apply? The application requires a CV and possibly the names of 2-3 persons that can provide references about you and your work.

Applicants interested in the position should submit their application at https://careers.software.imdea.org/. Review of applications will start immediately and close when positions are filled or on July 2nd, 2021. We do encourage to submit applications as early as possible.

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Ignacio Cascudo (ignacio.cascudo (at) imdea.org), Dario Fiore (dario.fiore (at) imdea.org)

More information: https://software.imdea.org//open_positions/2021-05-programmer-zk.html

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2594