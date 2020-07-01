(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mer 01 luglio 2020

Job Posting: Senior Security Researcher (m/f/d)



Huawei Technologies Duesseldorf Gmbh (Munich Research Center, Germany)

Your responsibilities:

• Identifying weaknesses in existing 3GPP radio access network technologies including 4G and 5G (NR).

• Develop and promote proposals to mitigate the security/privacy issues identified.

• Cooperate with universities and other eco-system partners on security research and analysis

• Help shape the industry with new innovation via standardization bodies e.g. 3GPP, ETSI, etc.

• Engage with customers and regulators in order to help shape a secure ICT world.

• Work with the world leading researchers across the world on the most advanced technologies including AI, IoT under the scope of 5G.

• Help steer our 5G products and solutions security.

• Provide analysis and insight of industry trends.

• Generate product security roadmap recommendations.

Our requirements:

• PhD in computer science or advanced PhD with focus on telecommunication security (preferably radio access technologies, the 3GPP air-interface protocol stack).

• Several years of experience in network security research, specifically in the domains of protocol analysis, vulnerability detection, protocol correctness, protocol verification, etc.

• Several years of experience researching and developing tools/demos/PoCs which demonstrate the impact of such security issues (vulnerabilities) on the network.

• Several years of experience researching and implementing mitigation solutions (PoC/Demo level) for protocol vulnerabilities including algorithms development, performance/cost and impact analysis of algorithms implementation.

• Openness to work in a diversified work environment with unique work cultures.

• Experience in presenting technical information to both technical and non-technical audience.

• Fluent in English (written and spoken).

Must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this position.

For further information on the requirements please click on the link below:

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Viet-Duc Benedikt Lai

More information: https://apply.workable.com/j/64698ECA7B

