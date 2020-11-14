(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 14 novembre 2020

Job Posting: Post-Doctoral Researcher in Symmetric Cryptography



CryptoLux Group, University of Luxembourg

The CryptoLux group of the University of Luxembourg has a vacancy for a post-doctoral researcher in the area of symmetric cryptography. The successful candidate will contribute to a research project entitled Analysis and Protection of Lightweight Cryptographic Algorithms (APLICA), which is funded by the Luxembourgish Fonds National de la Recherche and the German Research Foundation. Starting in 2021, APLICA will run over a period of 3 years as a joint research project between the CryptoLux group and the Workgroup for Symmetric Cryptography of Ruhr-University Bochum. The mission of the APLICA project is to develop new cryptanalytic techniques for lightweight authenticated encryption algorithms and hash functions, and to design and implement new countermeasures against side-channel attacks that are suitable for constrained devices.

Candidates must have a Ph.D. degree in symmetric cryptography or a closely related field. Preference will be given to candidates with a strong publication record that includes at least one paper at an IACR conference/workshop or one of the top-4 security conferences. Experience in software development for embedded systems or mounting side-channel attacks is a plus. Candidates with an interest to conduct research in one of the following areas are particularly encouraged to apply:

Cryptanalysis of authenticated encryption algorithms or hash functions

Leakage resilience or leakage reduction by design (e.g. modes of operation)

Security evaluation of leakage-resilient primitives or constructions

The position is available from Jan. 2021 on basis of a fixed-term contract for 3 years. The University of Luxembourg offers excellent working conditions and a highly competitive salary. Interested candidates are invited to send their application by email to Alex Biryukov before Dec. 15, 2020 (early submission is strongly encouraged, applications will be processed upon receipt). The application material should contain a cover letter explaining the candidate’s research interests, a CV (incl. photo), a list of publications, scans of diploma certificates, and contact details of 3 references

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Prof. Alex Biryukov

More information: https://www.fnr.lu/projects/analysis-and-protection-of-lightweight-cryptographic-algorithms/

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2382