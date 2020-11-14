sabato, Novembre 14, 2020
Breaking News

FINTECH IN EUROPE: PROMISES AND THREATS

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANISTAN : REQUEST FOR A 42-MONTH ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE…

MONETARY AND MACROPRUDENTIAL POLICY WITH ENDOGENOUS RISK

PRE- AND POST-GFC POLICY MULTIPLIERS

IL CARDINALE BASSETTI LASCIA LA TERAPIA INTENSIVA

WHEN DO YOU NEED A CHIEF RESTRUCTURING OFFICER?

BOLIVIA: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL CONGRATULATES WITH PRESIDENT LUIS ARCE

UK AID AND MILITARY SUPPORT SENT TO CENTAL AMERICA IN WAKE OF…

USA, AMANPOUR DELLA CNN PARAGONA TRUMP AI NAZISTI. «ASSALTO A QUEGLI STESSI…

DDL ZAN: CONIUGARE LIBERTà DI PENSIERO E TUTELA DI TUTTE LE PERSONE

Agenparl

JOB POSTING: POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCHER IN SYMMETRIC CRYPTOGRAPHY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 14 novembre 2020

Job Posting: Post-Doctoral Researcher in Symmetric Cryptography

CryptoLux Group, University of Luxembourg

The CryptoLux group of the University of Luxembourg has a vacancy for a post-doctoral researcher in the area of symmetric cryptography. The successful candidate will contribute to a research project entitled Analysis and Protection of Lightweight Cryptographic Algorithms (APLICA), which is funded by the Luxembourgish Fonds National de la Recherche and the German Research Foundation. Starting in 2021, APLICA will run over a period of 3 years as a joint research project between the CryptoLux group and the Workgroup for Symmetric Cryptography of Ruhr-University Bochum. The mission of the APLICA project is to develop new cryptanalytic techniques for lightweight authenticated encryption algorithms and hash functions, and to design and implement new countermeasures against side-channel attacks that are suitable for constrained devices.

Candidates must have a Ph.D. degree in symmetric cryptography or a closely related field. Preference will be given to candidates with a strong publication record that includes at least one paper at an IACR conference/workshop or one of the top-4 security conferences. Experience in software development for embedded systems or mounting side-channel attacks is a plus. Candidates with an interest to conduct research in one of the following areas are particularly encouraged to apply:

  • Cryptanalysis of authenticated encryption algorithms or hash functions
  • Leakage resilience or leakage reduction by design (e.g. modes of operation)
  • Security evaluation of leakage-resilient primitives or constructions

The position is available from Jan. 2021 on basis of a fixed-term contract for 3 years. The University of Luxembourg offers excellent working conditions and a highly competitive salary. Interested candidates are invited to send their application by email to Alex Biryukov before Dec. 15, 2020 (early submission is strongly encouraged, applications will be processed upon receipt). The application material should contain a cover letter explaining the candidate’s research interests, a CV (incl. photo), a list of publications, scans of diploma certificates, and contact details of 3 references

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Prof. Alex Biryukov

More information: https://www.fnr.lu/projects/analysis-and-protection-of-lightweight-cryptographic-algorithms/

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2382

Post collegati

JOB POSTING: POST-DOCTORAL RESEARCHER IN SYMMETRIC CRYPTOGRAPHY

Redazione

JOB POSTING: PHD STUDENT IN APPLIED CRYPTOGRAPHY

Redazione

JOB POSTING: FUNDED POST-DOCTORAL FELLOWSHIP IN CRYPTOGRAPHY

Redazione

EVERYDAY IMPRESSIONS DURING EXTRAORDINARY TIMES: HISTORIANS, ARCHIVISTS DOCUMENT THE PANDEMIC

Redazione

MEASURING THE TRUE COST OF CONSERVATION

Redazione

ASU STUDENTS CONDUCT RESEARCH TO SOLVE REAL-WORLD CHALLENGES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More