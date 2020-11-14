(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 14 novembre 2020
Job Posting: PhD student in Applied Cryptography
University of Luxembourg
The University of Luxembourg invites applications from M.Sc. holders in the general area of applied cryptography. Cryptolux.org is a team of cryptographers and security researchers interested in applied cryptography, cryptanalysis, privacy, cryptographic blockchains and is led by Prof. Alex Biryukov.
Area (potential topics of the thesis)
- Cryptanalysis and design of cryptographic primitives
- Lightweight block ciphers, hash functions, authenticated encryption schemes
- Privacy Enhancing Technology (Tor-like networks, privacy for cryptocurrencies, blockchains)
- Blockchain Cryptography
- White-box cryptography
The University offers a Ph.D. study program with an Initial contract of 36 months, with a further possible 1-year extension if required. The University offers competitive salaries and is an equal opportunity employer.
Starting date 1-Feb-2020 or later upon agreement. Early submission is encouraged; applications will be processed upon receipt.
Closing date for applications:
Contact: Prof. Alex Biryukov
More information: https://www.cryptolux.org/index.php/Vacancies
Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2381