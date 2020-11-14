sabato, Novembre 14, 2020
JOB POSTING: PHD STUDENT IN APPLIED CRYPTOGRAPHY

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 14 novembre 2020

Job Posting: PhD student in Applied Cryptography

University of Luxembourg

The University of Luxembourg invites applications from M.Sc. holders in the general area of applied cryptography. Cryptolux.org is a team of cryptographers and security researchers interested in applied cryptography, cryptanalysis, privacy, cryptographic blockchains and is led by Prof. Alex Biryukov.

Area (potential topics of the thesis)

  • Cryptanalysis and design of cryptographic primitives
  • Lightweight block ciphers, hash functions, authenticated encryption schemes
  • Privacy Enhancing Technology (Tor-like networks, privacy for cryptocurrencies, blockchains)
  • Blockchain Cryptography
  • White-box cryptography

The University offers a Ph.D. study program with an Initial contract of 36 months, with a further possible 1-year extension if required. The University offers competitive salaries and is an equal opportunity employer.

Starting date 1-Feb-2020 or later upon agreement. Early submission is encouraged; applications will be processed upon receipt.

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Prof. Alex Biryukov

More information: https://www.cryptolux.org/index.php/Vacancies

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2381

