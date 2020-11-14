(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 14 novembre 2020

Job Posting: PhD student in Applied Cryptography



University of Luxembourg

The University of Luxembourg invites applications from M.Sc. holders in the general area of applied cryptography. Cryptolux.org is a team of cryptographers and security researchers interested in applied cryptography, cryptanalysis, privacy, cryptographic blockchains and is led by Prof. Alex Biryukov.

Area (potential topics of the thesis)

Cryptanalysis and design of cryptographic primitives

Lightweight block ciphers, hash functions, authenticated encryption schemes

Privacy Enhancing Technology (Tor-like networks, privacy for cryptocurrencies, blockchains)

Blockchain Cryptography

White-box cryptography

The University offers a Ph.D. study program with an Initial contract of 36 months, with a further possible 1-year extension if required. The University offers competitive salaries and is an equal opportunity employer.

Starting date 1-Feb-2020 or later upon agreement. Early submission is encouraged; applications will be processed upon receipt.

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Prof. Alex Biryukov

More information: https://www.cryptolux.org/index.php/Vacancies

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2381