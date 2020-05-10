domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
JOB POSTING: PH.D. AND M.SC. SCHOLARSHIPS AT THE CRYPTOGRAPHY, SECURITY & PRIVACY RESEARCH GROUP

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 10 maggio 2020

Job Posting: Ph.D. and M.Sc. Scholarships at the Cryptography, Security & Privacy Research Group

Koç University, İstanbul, Turkey

Cryptography, Security & Privacy Research Group at Koç University has multiple openings at every level. Accepted applicants may receive competitive scholarships including monthly stipend, tuition waiver, housing (accommodation) support, health insurance, computer, travel support, and lunch meal card.

Your duties include performing research on cryptography, security, and privacy in line with our research group’s focus, assist teaching, and collaborate with other graduate and undergraduate students.

For applying online, and questions about the application-process for M.Sc. and Ph.D. positions, visit

Application Requirements

All applications must be completed online. Applications with missing documents will not be considered.

For more information about joining our group and projects, visit

Work with Us

Admission Requirements:

  1. CV
  2. Recommendation Letters (2 for MSc, 3 for Ph.D)
  3. TOEFL (for those whose native language is not English, Internet Based: Minimum Score 80)
  4. GRE scores (required from non-Turkish nationals)
  5. Official transcripts from all the universities attended
  6. Statement of Purpose
  7. Area of Interest Form filled online

Closing date for applications:

Contact: https://gsse.ku.edu.tr/en/admissions/how-to-apply/

More information: https://gsse.ku.edu.tr/en/admissions/application-requirements

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2212

