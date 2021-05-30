(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 30 maggio 2021

Job Posting: MS in Information Security

National Sun Yat-sen University, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Applications are invited for the MS position in Information Security at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Sun Yat-sen University, Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The successful candidate will work under the guidance of Arijit Karati (https://sites.google.com/site/oryjyt/home?authuser=0) on the diverse topics in Applied Cryptology.

Responsibilities: Apart from academic work, student must involve in several activities in a group or individually, such as (not limited to):

  • Design and implementation of security protocol.
  • Assesment of the security and performance metric.
  • Meeting with the supervisor.

    Requirements: Apart from the university’s basic admission policies (https://cse.nsysu.edu.tw/?Lang=en), students are desired to have following key requirements:

  • Strong motivation on information security.
  • Knowledge of modern technology.
  • Knowledge of Basic mathematics for cryptography.
  • Knowledge of at least two programming languages, such as Python/Java/C/C++.

    Scholarship:

  • Under the university policy.
  • Project funding (based on availability for master students).

    What students can expect:

  • Cooperation from the supervisor and labmates.
  • The rich culture in research and related activities.
  • Flexibility in communication, e.g., English.

    What the supervisor can expect: Apart from academic and research works, students are expected to have

  • Good moral character.
  • Hardworking and dedication.

    Closing date for applications:

    Contact: Arijit Karati

    More information: https://cse.nsysu.edu.tw/?Lang=en

    • Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2596

