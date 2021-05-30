(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 30 maggio 2021

Job Posting: MS in Information Security



National Sun Yat-sen University, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Applications are invited for the MS position in Information Security at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Sun Yat-sen University, Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The successful candidate will work under the guidance of Arijit Karati (https://sites.google.com/site/oryjyt/home?authuser=0) on the diverse topics in Applied Cryptology.

Responsibilities: Apart from academic work, student must involve in several activities in a group or individually, such as (not limited to):

Design and implementation of security protocol.

Assesment of the security and performance metric.

Meeting with the supervisor. Requirements: Apart from the university’s basic admission policies (https://cse.nsysu.edu.tw/?Lang=en), students are desired to have following key requirements:

Strong motivation on information security.

Knowledge of modern technology.

Knowledge of Basic mathematics for cryptography.

Knowledge of at least two programming languages, such as Python/Java/C/C++. Scholarship:

Under the university policy.

Project funding (based on availability for master students). What students can expect:

Cooperation from the supervisor and labmates.

The rich culture in research and related activities.

Flexibility in communication, e.g., English. What the supervisor can expect: Apart from academic and research works, students are expected to have

Good moral character.

Hardworking and dedication. Closing date for applications: Contact: Arijit Karati More information: https://cse.nsysu.edu.tw/?Lang=en

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2596