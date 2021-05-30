(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 30 maggio 2021
Job Posting: MS in Information Security
National Sun Yat-sen University, Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Applications are invited for the MS position in Information Security at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, National Sun Yat-sen University, Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The successful candidate will work under the guidance of Arijit Karati (https://sites.google.com/site/oryjyt/home?authuser=0) on the diverse topics in Applied Cryptology.
Responsibilities: Apart from academic work, student must involve in several activities in a group or individually, such as (not limited to):
Requirements: Apart from the university’s basic admission policies (https://cse.nsysu.edu.tw/?Lang=en), students are desired to have following key requirements:
Scholarship:
What students can expect:
What the supervisor can expect: Apart from academic and research works, students are expected to have
Closing date for applications:
Contact: Arijit Karati
More information: https://cse.nsysu.edu.tw/?Lang=en
Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2596