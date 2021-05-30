(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 30 maggio 2021
Job Posting: Junior or Senior Cryptographer
NXP Semiconductors (Gratkorn, Hamburg, Leuven or Eindhoven)
Your Tasks:
• Specification of innovative and disruptive crypto & security solutions
• Definition of crypto & security algorithms and related IP architectures
• Definition of advanced crypto protocols
• Definition of crypto & security mechanisms in hardware, firmware, etc.
• Specification and review of crypto & security architectures
• Detailed attack modeling and security mechanism specification for hardware and software blocks
• Advising and training the product and IP teams on design, implementation and test
• Root cause analysis of security defects
• Technical interface to customers, evaluation labs and to the product development team
• Certification support and technical interface with evaluator and certifier
Your Profile:
• Have a PhD/Master in Cryptography, Security or Mathematics
• Very good knowledge of cryptography (incl. symmetric and asymmetric crypto)
• Very good knowledge of discrete mathematics, algebra and number theory
• Good knowledge of SoCs and/or Secure Element products
• Good knowledge of crypto hardware implementation
• Strong security background
• Have >5 years of experience in embedded security
• Used to an independent working style
• Be willing to listen and to adapt
• Very good communication skills
• Be willing to travel
Closing date for applications:
Contact: Sebastian Stappert or Joppe Bos
Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2595