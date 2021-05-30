(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 30 maggio 2021

Job Posting: Junior or Senior Cryptographer



NXP Semiconductors (Gratkorn, Hamburg, Leuven or Eindhoven)

Your Tasks:

• Specification of innovative and disruptive crypto & security solutions



• Definition of crypto & security algorithms and related IP architectures

• Definition of advanced crypto protocols

• Definition of crypto & security mechanisms in hardware, firmware, etc.

• Specification and review of crypto & security architectures

• Detailed attack modeling and security mechanism specification for hardware and software blocks

• Advising and training the product and IP teams on design, implementation and test



• Root cause analysis of security defects

• Technical interface to customers, evaluation labs and to the product development team

• Certification support and technical interface with evaluator and certifier

Your Profile:

• Have a PhD/Master in Cryptography, Security or Mathematics

• Very good knowledge of cryptography (incl. symmetric and asymmetric crypto)

• Very good knowledge of discrete mathematics, algebra and number theory

• Good knowledge of SoCs and/or Secure Element products

• Good knowledge of crypto hardware implementation

• Strong security background

• Have >5 years of experience in embedded security

• Used to an independent working style

• Be willing to listen and to adapt

• Very good communication skills

• Be willing to travel

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Sebastian Stappert or Joppe Bos



