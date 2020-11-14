sabato, Novembre 14, 2020
JOB POSTING: FUNDED POST-DOCTORAL FELLOWSHIP IN CRYPTOGRAPHY

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, sab 14 novembre 2020

Job Posting: Funded Post-doctoral fellowship in Cryptography

University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

The University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and the chair of Cyber Security invites applications from PhD holders in the area of cryptography and information security. The researcher will join a group of researchers focusing in applied and theoretical cryptography, network and information security and privacy-preservation led by Prof. Katerina Mitrokotsa. We are affiliated to the Department of Computer Science (DCS) and the Institute of Computer Science.

The postdoctoral fellowship is available for three years and a project proposal needs to be submitted that will be evaluated by the research committee.

Topics of research interest include:

  • Verifiable computation
  • Secure Multi Party Computation
  • Privacy-preserving authentication
  • Cryptographic primitives

Requirements:

  • Publications in top venues in Cryptography and Information Security
  • Young researchers who hold a doctorate (PhD) or will complete their doctorate within the next six months
  • Young researchers with a completed doctorate (PhD) have been awarded the degree at most two years before 15th of Jan 2021.

Deadline for applicants to be considered: 7th of Dec. 2020
Deadline for project proposal: 15th of Jan. 2021

To Apply: Send your cv and research statement to with subject ”Post-doc Fellowship” by the 9th of Dec. 2020

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Katerina Mitrokotsa

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2384

