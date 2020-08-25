martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
Breaking News

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

TAGLIO PARLAMENTARI, ZINGARETTI: DECISIONE DOPO LA DIREZIONE NAZIONALE

EU INVESTMENT FORUM

UK GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS THE INCOME OF OVER 510,000 PEOPLE ACROSS WALES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

FRAUDULENT CALLS FROM GLD’S NUMBER

FILIPPINE: CONDANNA DELLA CHIESA PER GLI ATTENTATI DI JOLO

CENTRO ASTALLI, I MIGRANTI SCARTATI E DIMENTICATI PERCHé NON SONO CONSUMATORI

Agenparl
Image default
Home » JOB POSTING: FUNDED PHD STUDENT IN CRYPTOGRAPHY & INFORMATION SECURITY

JOB POSTING: FUNDED PHD STUDENT IN CRYPTOGRAPHY & INFORMATION SECURITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 25 agosto 2020

Job Posting: Funded PhD student in Cryptography & Information Security

University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

The University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and the chair of Cyber Security invites applications from PhD holders in the area of cryptography and information security. The researcher will join a group of researchers focusing in applied and theoretical cryptography, network and information security and privacy-preservation led by Prof. Katerina Mitrokotsa. We are affiliated to the Department of Computer Science (DCS) and the Institute of Computer Science. More precisely, the student shall be working on investigating efficient authentication and verifiable delegation of computation mechanisms that provide: i) provable security guarantees, and ii) rigorous privacy guarantees. The overall aim of the PhD position will be to design and evaluate provably secure cryptographic protocols for privacy-preserving authentication and verifiable delegation of computation protocols. The research shall also consider the case where multiple clients outsource jointly computations to untrusted cloud servers.

Research area:
Research areas include but are not limited to:

  • Verifiable computation
  • Secure Multi Party Computation
  • Privacy-preserving authentication
  • Cryptographic primitives

Your Profile

  • A MsC degree in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics or a relevant field;
  • Strong mathematical and algorithmic CS background;
  • Good skills in programming is beneficial;
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Deadline for applications: 31 August

Starting date: Fall 2020 or by mutual agreement
Contact: Prof. Katerina Mitrokotsa

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Katerina Mitrokotsa

More information: http://direktlink.prospective.ch/?view=2d5b5bd0-e017-4917-90bb-14f3b6efe9c4

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2288

Post collegati

EVENT CALENDAR: ICMC 2021: 7-TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON MATHEMATICS AND COMPUTING (ICMC 2021)

Redazione

JOB POSTING: FUNDED PHD STUDENT IN CRYPTOGRAPHY & INFORMATION SECURITY

Redazione

A BASIS FOR ALL CRYPTOGRAPHY

Redazione

HOLDING LAW-ENFORCEMENT ACCOUNTABLE FOR ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE

Redazione

TWENTY-FIVE WAYS IN WHICH MIT HAS TRANSFORMED COMPUTING

Redazione

CRYPTOGRAPHIC PROTOCOL ENABLES GREATER COLLABORATION IN DRUG DISCOVERY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More