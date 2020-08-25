(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 25 agosto 2020

Job Posting: Funded PhD student in Cryptography & Information Security



University of St. Gallen, Switzerland

The University of St. Gallen in Switzerland and the chair of Cyber Security invites applications from PhD holders in the area of cryptography and information security. The researcher will join a group of researchers focusing in applied and theoretical cryptography, network and information security and privacy-preservation led by Prof. Katerina Mitrokotsa. We are affiliated to the Department of Computer Science (DCS) and the Institute of Computer Science. More precisely, the student shall be working on investigating efficient authentication and verifiable delegation of computation mechanisms that provide: i) provable security guarantees, and ii) rigorous privacy guarantees. The overall aim of the PhD position will be to design and evaluate provably secure cryptographic protocols for privacy-preserving authentication and verifiable delegation of computation protocols. The research shall also consider the case where multiple clients outsource jointly computations to untrusted cloud servers.

Research area:

Research areas include but are not limited to:

Verifiable computation

Secure Multi Party Computation

Privacy-preserving authentication

Cryptographic primitives

Your Profile

A MsC degree in Computer Science, Applied Mathematics or a relevant field;

Strong mathematical and algorithmic CS background;

Good skills in programming is beneficial;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Deadline for applications: 31 August

Starting date: Fall 2020 or by mutual agreement

Contact: Prof. Katerina Mitrokotsa

More information: http://direktlink.prospective.ch/?view=2d5b5bd0-e017-4917-90bb-14f3b6efe9c4

