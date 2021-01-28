(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, gio 28 gennaio 2021

Job Posting: Cryptographer Engineer



Zcash Foundation

The Zcash Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public charity that builds and supports privacy infrastructure for the public good. We work on strengthening financial privacy with technology, focused on the Zcash protocol and blockchain.

We’re looking for someone who is as excited as we are about building private financial infrastructure for the public good, and we take that task very seriously.

The role as a cryptography engineer within the core Zcash Foundation team will be responsible for building cryptographic protocols as well as distributed systems. The ideal candidate embodies the Foundation’s values, while fully aligning with its mission and goals.

Engineers at the Zcash Foundation are responsible for implementing the core Zcash protocol, maintaining deployed software, fixing bugs, and identifying improvements to the protocol for the future. Other duties include writing about our work and interfacing with external stakeholders such as those who use our software and interoperable implementations of the Zcash protocol. The position reports to the Zcash Foundation’s engineering manager.

Zcash Foundation Core Engineering Projects: Currently the engineering team is working on Zebra, an independent implementation of the Zcash protocol written in Rust, and soon we will dedicate resources to building out Zcash wallet functionality.

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Submit application here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelpDkmqjgVgiTfVFukB9TbIoIExWxVDHn0VvnSboO4nJIN1A/viewform

More information: https://www.zfnd.org/blog/open-position-cryptography-engineer/

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2470