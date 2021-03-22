(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 22 marzo 2021

Job Posting: Call for Postdoc in Concrete Cryptology



Simula UiB, Bergen

Cryptology forms the backbone of modern digital security. While in theory it is known how to make secure cryptosystems that are asymptotically secure, a considerable gap with practice is demonstrated time and again by breaks of practical, implemented cryptosystems, deployed as part of a larger security ecosystem.

The project “concrete cryptology” aims to provide concrete and meaningful security guarantees from low-level implementation to high-level deployment. Our focus here is on algorithmic aspects of side-channel attacks, as well as integrating security claims regarding side-channel resistance into the context of the larger cryptosystem. Our aim is to provide research that is practically relevant, for instance by exploiting access to Simula’s HPC resources to evaluate novel attacks.

The postdoc will have considerable freedom in selecting specific problems to work on within the larger scope of the project. We are looking for interested candidates who have completed, or are about to complete, a PhD degree in cryptology or a suitably related relevant field.

Simula UiB offers

• Excellent opportunities for performing high-quality research, as part of a highly competent and motivated team of international researchers and engineers;

• An informal and inclusive international working environment – where master students, PhDs, Postdocs and seniors work closely together;

• Generous support for travel and opportunities to build international networks, through established collaboration with industry, exchange programs and research visits with other universities, and funding to attend conferences.

• A competitive salary. Starting salary from NOK 535 200

• Numerous benefits: company cabin, BabyBonus, sponsored social events, generous equipment budgets, comprehensive travel/health insurance policy, etc.

• Relocation assistance: accommodation, visas, complimentary Norwegian language courses, etc.

• Wellness and work-life balance.

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Åsfrid Persson, Simula UiB AS

