Job Posting: Associate



Osaka University, Graduate School of Engineering, Suita-city, Japan

[Summary]

Osaka University invites applications from outstanding individuals for a faculty position in the field of Cryptology and network security area in Graduate School of Engineering.

[Explanation of institution (recruitment background, institution details, explanation of project, etc.)]

cryptology, privacy in the field of Information Security, algebraic and number-theoretic algorithms, secure network or software

[Job details (duties, subject responsible for, etc.)]

Research and Education of information security

[Address of work location and other information]

2-1 Yamadaoka, Suita, Osaka, Japan 565-0871

Suita Campus, Osaka University

[Available positions (Job title, number of positions, etc.)]

Specially Appointed Associate (full time)

1 person.

English job title “Specially Appointed Associate” corresponds to the JREC-IN Portal job type “Assistant Professor level” at Osaka University.

[Starting date]

October 1st, 2020 (as soon as possible, negotiable)

Closing date for applications:

Contact: Atsuko Miyaji

phone number: 06-6879-7715

E-Mail

More information: https://jrecin.jst.go.jp/seek/SeekJorDetail?fn=3&dt=1&id=D&ln_jor=1

