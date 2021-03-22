lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
JOB POSTING: 4 PH.D. POSITIONS IN DOCTORAL COLLEGE FOR SECURE AND INTELLIGENT HUMAN-CENTRIC DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 22 marzo 2021

Job Posting: 4 Ph.D. positions in doctoral college for Secure and Intelligent Human-Centric Digital Technologies

TU Wien, Austria

As part of the SecInt Doctoral College (SecInt-DK), TU Wien is offering four positions as university assistant (Pre-Doc) for 4 years.
Expected start: 01.05.2021.

Tasks:

  • Collaboration on current research projects
  • Deepening scientific knowledge
  • Collaboration in academic teaching
  • Writing a dissertation and publications
  • Participation in regular events organized by the SecInt Doctoral College
  • Completion of an internship with one of our international research partners
  • Presentation of research results and participation in scientific event

The Research Projects:
The SecInt Doctoral college offers 4 interdisciplinary research projects from the areas of Formal Methods, Security and Privacy, and Machine Learning, that are each supervised by at least two professors from the corresponding research areas.
Additional details on the individual projects can be found at https://secint.visp.wien/projects and https://jobs.tuwien.ac.at/Job/147334.

We offer:

  • Diverse and exciting tasks, with lots of interdisciplinary collaboration
  • Continuing personal and professional education and flexible working hours
  • Central location with very good accessibility in a city regularly ranked first worldwide for life quality
  • Possibility of an internship with one of our international research partners
  • Very competitive salary

Your profile:

  • Completion of a master or diploma curriculum in computer science, electrical engineering or another related field
  • Experience in Mathematical Modeling, Computational Logic, Formal Methods, Security and Privacy, Robotics and/or Machine Learning
  • Very good skills in English communication and writing.
  • Readiness for interdisciplinary collaboration
  • Team competences, problem-solving skills and innovative ability

A predoctoral researcher at TU Wien currently receives a minimum of EUR 2228/month gross, 14 times/year for 30 hours/week and EUR 2971/month for 40 hours/week.

We look forward to receiving your application until 11.04.2021

Closing date for applications:

Contact: https://jobs.tuwien.ac.at/Job/147334

More information: https://secint.visp.wien/application/

Fonte/Source: https://www.iacr.org/jobs/item/2527

