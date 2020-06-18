giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
JOB-BOOSTING RURAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANTS HELP REGIONS UNITE AND RECOVER

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), gio 18 giugno 2020

Applications have opened for a third round of the Palaszczuk Government’s job-creating Rural Economic Development Grants.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said businesses with a primary production background in regional and rural Queensland are invited to submit an Expression of Interest for round three of the $10 million program.

Co-contribution grants of up to $250,000 are available for food and agricultural businesses to support ‘shovel-ready’ projects that create jobs for value added primary production and provide significant economic benefits to rural and regional communities.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Rural Economic Development (RED) Grants, administered by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA), are available to fund projects that continue to create jobs and grow local economies in rural and regional Queensland.

“Given the recent impacts of COVID-19 on agriculture and the broader Queensland economy, programs like RED Grants are continuing to support local jobs and communities, which is vital step as we unite and recover,” she said.

“Under round two of the program a total of 14 businesses received $3.34 million in funding to create an expected 600 jobs across the agricultural sector in regional Queensland.”

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said to be eligible to apply for round three, applicants must propose an agricultural supply chain project based in regional Queensland that will generate economic growth and local jobs.

“Eligible projects may include implementing new technologies and innovations that enhance productivity to assisting with business development and expansion or working to achieve improved economies of scale,” Mr Furner said.

“Applicants must also be able to demonstrate an ability to provide sufficient finance to match the grant and propose a project that has not already received approval or acceptance under another government scheme.

“Following rounds one and two of funding, we’ve seen some exciting projects that will greatly benefit, and add value to the agricultural supply chains in regional areas, which will increase agriculture production and jobs across the sector.”

The RED Grant program is funded for a total of $10 million over three years.

Expressions of interest for round two close at midnight on 10 July, 2020.

For more information on the RED Grants including program guidelines, round one and two successful applicant stories and the Expression of Interest form, visit www.qrida.qld.gov.au/current-programs/redgrants or Freecall 1800 623 946.

ENDS

Media contacts:

QRIDA – Emma Clarke – 3032 0137

Minister Furner – Ron Goodman – 0427 781 920

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/18/jobboosting-rural-economic-development-grants-help-regions-unite-and-recover

