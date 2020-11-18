mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
JOãO NEGRãO APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF BOARDS OF APPEAL AT EUIPO

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 18 novembre 2020

November 17, 2020 About the EUIPO

João Negrão appointed President of Boards of Appeal at EUIPO

João Negrão has been unanimously appointed as President of the EUIPO Boards of Appeal by the Council of the European Union. The notification of his appointment has been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Mr. Negrão, a Portuguese national, is currently Director of the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Department at the EUIPO, a post he has held since 2011.

Under his direction, the EUIPO expanded its European cooperation with the national and regional intellectual property offices of the EU, creating the European Union Intellectual Property Network, and investing in advanced IT systems and tools to modernise the IP landscape in the EU. He led the creation of the Convergence Programme, which harmonises practices at EU level, and oversaw the expansion of the EUIPO’s international cooperation activities.

From 2010 to 2011, he held the post of Head of the President’s Cabinet at the EUIPO.

Prior to joining the EUIPO, Mr. Negrão served as Director of International Relations, Legal Affairs and Promotion of Innovation at the Portuguese Office of Intellectual Property (INPI).

Mr. Negrão succeeds Théophile Margellos, the current President of the Boards of Appeal, and will take up his post on 1 April 2021

 

Fonte/Source: https://euipo.europa.eu/ohimportal/en/web/guest/news/-/action/view/8375631

