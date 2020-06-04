giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Agenparl

JET UP AVIATION, LLC CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS JET UP AVIATION – EXEMPTION FROM&NBSP;SUBSECTION 84(2) OF THE CTA.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, gio 04 giugno 2020

The Licensee is licensed to operate charter flights in accordance with Annex III of the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America signed on March 12, 2007.

Pursuant to subsection 84(2) of the CTA, the Licensee must appoint an agent who has a place of business in Canada, and, in writing, provide the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) with the agent’s name and address.

The Agency has considered the information filed by the Licensee to substantiate an exemption from subsection 84(2) of the CTA and, pursuant to paragraph 80(1)(c) of the CTA, exempts the Licensee from that provision.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569351

