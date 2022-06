(AGENPARL) – mer 29 giugno 2022 National Press Releases

Jennifer L. Moore Named Executive Assistant Director of the Human Resources Branch

Director Christopher Wray has named Jennifer L. Moore as the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington. She will oversee the Human Resources, Security, and Training Divisions, as well as the Office of Disciplinary Appeals.

June 28, 2022

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this