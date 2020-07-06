(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 06 luglio 2020

“[…] with such an enthralling premise as Arabic slave writings in the early United States — including archival jewels unearthed for the first time — the book makes a new contribution despite the odds. Einboden reveals a bank of forgotten moments tournants in which Islam and Arabic shaped America’s founding.” — Kevin Blankinship, Hedgehog Review, (UVA, Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture)

“Jefferson’s Muslim Fugitives is a fascinating exploration of intersections between the lives of West African Muslim slaves and leading early American intellectuals. Using extraordinary and rare Arabic and English archival evidence, Einboden masterfully reconstructs the history of a number of these slaves, the circulation of their writings, as well as their impact on pivotal figures of early American history.” — Asma Sayeed, author of Women and the Transmission of Religious Knowledge in Islam

“Taking as its point of departure previously unpublished letters by enslaved Muslims in America, Jefferson’s Muslim Fugitives provides new perspectives on early America’s engagement with Arabic and with Islam. Along the way it takes fascinating detours into American experiments with cyphers and secret codes, hypotheses about possible links between Arab and Native American cultures, and the bizarre story of how two Africans in Kentucky came to be accused of being spies. An erudite and intriguing study.” — Shelley Fisher Fishkin, Stanford University

“Einboden’s adept sleuthing deciphers lost Islamic sources that recircuit the multilingual geographies of Jefferson’s career. The scholarship embraids together wide-ranging conjunctions that dramatize how a deeper liberty requires the struggle to try to know the fugitive in all its human forms.” — Timothy Marr, author of The Cultural Roots of American Islamicism

“Einboden’s groundbreaking work on the presence of Muslims in the United States uncovers previously unknown documents related to Thomas Jefferson and his circle. Einboden has developed a fresh and timely narrative that will stimulate conversation among a wide range of readers.” — Jeffrey Barbeau, Professor of Theology, Wheaton College and David Lobina

“Einboden, who has vast experience recovering and translating Arabic slave writings, sets the story of these brief missives against the intricate history of Muslim interactions with the nascent republic and, especially, Jefferson.”–Kirkus