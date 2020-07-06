lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
Breaking News

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF JULY 5, 2020

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN SICILIA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

NASA, IL RADAR INDICA CHE LA LUNA E’ RICCA DI METALLI. ESTRAZIONE…

Agenparl

JEFFERSON’S MUSLIM FUGITIVES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 06 luglio 2020

Cover

Jefferson’s Muslim Fugitives

The Lost Story of Enslaved Africans, their Arabic Letters, and an American President

Jeffrey Einboden

Reviews and Awards

“[…] with such an enthralling premise as Arabic slave writings in the early United States — including archival jewels unearthed for the first time — the book makes a new contribution despite the odds. Einboden reveals a bank of forgotten moments tournants in which Islam and Arabic shaped America’s founding.” — Kevin Blankinship, Hedgehog Review, (UVA, Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture)

Jefferson’s Muslim Fugitives is a fascinating exploration of intersections between the lives of West African Muslim slaves and leading early American intellectuals. Using extraordinary and rare Arabic and English archival evidence, Einboden masterfully reconstructs the history of a number of these slaves, the circulation of their writings, as well as their impact on pivotal figures of early American history.” — Asma Sayeed, author of Women and the Transmission of Religious Knowledge in Islam

“Taking as its point of departure previously unpublished letters by enslaved Muslims in America, Jefferson’s Muslim Fugitives provides new perspectives on early America’s engagement with Arabic and with Islam. Along the way it takes fascinating detours into American experiments with cyphers and secret codes, hypotheses about possible links between Arab and Native American cultures, and the bizarre story of how two Africans in Kentucky came to be accused of being spies. An erudite and intriguing study.” — Shelley Fisher Fishkin, Stanford University

“Einboden’s adept sleuthing deciphers lost Islamic sources that recircuit the multilingual geographies of Jefferson’s career. The scholarship embraids together wide-ranging conjunctions that dramatize how a deeper liberty requires the struggle to try to know the fugitive in all its human forms.” — Timothy Marr, author of The Cultural Roots of American Islamicism

“Einboden’s groundbreaking work on the presence of Muslims in the United States uncovers previously unknown documents related to Thomas Jefferson and his circle. Einboden has developed a fresh and timely narrative that will stimulate conversation among a wide range of readers.” — Jeffrey Barbeau, Professor of Theology, Wheaton College and David Lobina

“Einboden, who has vast experience recovering and translating Arabic slave writings, sets the story of these brief missives against the intricate history of Muslim interactions with the nascent republic and, especially, Jefferson.”–Kirkus

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/jeffersons-muslim-fugitives-9780190844479?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

THE LIFE OF WORDS

Redazione

JEFFERSON’S MUSLIM FUGITIVES

Redazione

YVES BONNEFOY AND JEAN-LUC NANCY

Redazione

GRANDSTANDING

Redazione

COMPOSING PEACE

Redazione

LA DIRETTA DEL SINDACO DI DOMENICA 5 LUGLIO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More