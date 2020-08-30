domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
JEDDAH: OVER 429,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 30 agosto 2020

​«Taakkad» Centers in Jeddah, since they were launched to date, have served 429,938 beneficiaries. They are available 24/7.​

It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are devoted by MOH to serving those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services, and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App.

These centers are currently available at vehicle paths and some healthcare centers, and will be launched in the next few days at all regions of the Kingdom. The lab tests show the duration of the virus and the categories in which it affect, help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-30-001.aspx

