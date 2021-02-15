lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl
Image default
Home » JEDDAH: OVER 3M BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS AND «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

JEDDAH: OVER 3M BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS AND «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 15 febbraio 2021

​According to Jeddah Health Affairs, Rest Assured «Tetamman» Clinics, since they were launched in the region to date, have served 1,948,438 beneficiaries. The clinics have been devoted to serving those who show COVID-19 symptoms such as high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, sore throat, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell, without a prior appointment.​

While «Taakkad» Centers at Jeddah Corniche and King Abdulaziz University, since they were launched to date, have served 1,512,466 beneficiaries. The centers are also available at some healthcare centers in Jeddah governorate. It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App.  The lab tests help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-15-001.aspx

Post collegati

DRAFT AGENDA – TUESDAY, 23 FEBRUARY 2021 – PE681.060V01-00 – COMMITTEE ON LEGAL AFFAIRS

Redazione

AL-QASSIM: 97,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

Redazione

JEDDAH: OVER 3M BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS AND «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

Redazione

ORPHAN DESIGNATION: ANTI-(PANCREATIC ADENOCARCINOMA UPREGULATED FACTOR) IGG1 HUMANISED MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, TREATMENT OF PANCREATIC CANCER, 13/11/2020, POSITIVE

Redazione

HOW THE ‘PHYSICAL INTERNET’ COULD REVOLUTIONISE THE WAY GOODS ARE MOVED

Redazione

DARWIN DAY 2021: “ADATTATI PER VIVERE”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More