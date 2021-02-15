JEDDAH: OVER 3M BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS AND «TAAKKAD» CENTERS TO DATE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), lun 15 febbraio 2021

​According to Jeddah Health Affairs, Rest Assured «Tetamman» Clinics, since they were launched in the region to date, have served 1,948,438 beneficiaries. The clinics have been devoted to serving those who show COVID-19 symptoms such as high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, sore throat, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell, without a prior appointment.​

While «Taakkad» Centers at Jeddah Corniche and King Abdulaziz University, since they were launched to date, have served 1,512,466 beneficiaries. The centers are also available at some healthcare centers in Jeddah governorate. It is noted that «Taakkad» Centers are designated for those who do not show COVID-19 symptoms, or who develop mild symptoms after being in close contact with a confirmed case. The centers provide Molecular Diagnostic Test «Swab Test» Services and require a prior appointment through «Sehaty» App. The lab tests help to early detect these cases, stop the infection, and prevent its outbreaks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-15-001.aspx