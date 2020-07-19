JEDDAH: COVID-19 FIELD HOSPITAL CARES FOR 40 INPATIENTS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

The COVID-19 field hospital in Jeddah continues serving those in need of moderate medical care and those with mild symptoms pending their recovery. Since it was launched early last April, the hospital has provided its services to 278 beneficiaries, around 40 of them are currently inpatients.

The 500-bed hospital features all the auxiliary medical departments, including laboratory, radiology, pharmacy, nutrition and medical supplies. Also, the hospital has been enhanced with specialized medical, technical and administrative staff, as well as medical supplies and equipment and oxygen cylinders to care for COVID-19 patients.

It is noteworthy that the hospital was set up at the land of the Jeddah Exhibition and Convention Center, an affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in north Jeddah, in partnership with a number of government agencies, and in an endeavor to alleviate hospitals overrun with cases. All the preventive and public safety and security requirements have been taken for the safety of all.

The hospital’s operational plan includes trial run in the first phase with 20 beds in order to ensure the effectiveness and availability of devices and equipment according to the plans until the completion of the total operation.

