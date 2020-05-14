JD/MBA GRADUATE DAVINA SHIVRATAN, CO-FOUNDER OF LEGAL VOLUNTEER NON-PROFIT, LAWLINKS

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), gio 14 maggio 2020

LawLinks is a new non-profit initiative that helps create legal opportunities by connecting law students with flexible volunteer work.

Co-founded by University of Toronto graduate Davina Shivratan (JD/MBA 2020) and UWindsor JD student Nadia Shivratan, LawLinks connects law students who want to volunteer their time with legal organizations that need help on a project-by-project basis.

LawLinks provides students the opportunity to further gain practical experience, while legal organizations receive assistance on discrete projects at a time when hiring may be difficult. Students can specify their availability, expertise and interest areas. Potential projects may include research, public legal education seminars/materials, monitoring legislative changes, etc.

If you are interested in volunteering or registering a project, visit www.lawlinks.org.

Find LawLinks on social media:

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/jdmba-graduate-davina-shivratan-legal-volunteer-non-profit-lawlinks