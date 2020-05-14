giovedì, Maggio 14, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1808 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1810 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1809 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1806 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1807 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

CHILE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-CENTRAL BANK SERVICES TO NON-BANK FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

WRONGFUL TO PUBLISH SENSITIVE PERSONAL DATA ON REGION ÖREBRO COUNTY’S WEBSITE

KONING BEZOEKT SPORTGEBIED GENNEPER PARKEN IN EINDHOVEN

STATE SECRETARY INGRID BROCKOVá IN A DISCUSSION ON EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY

14 MAGGIO, LA PANDEMIA CHIEDE UNA CONVERSIONE NEL RISPETTO DEL CREATO

Agenparl

JD/MBA GRADUATE DAVINA SHIVRATAN, CO-FOUNDER OF LEGAL VOLUNTEER NON-PROFIT, LAWLINKS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), gio 14 maggio 2020

Law Links

LawLinks is a new non-profit initiative that helps create legal opportunities by connecting law students with flexible volunteer work.

Co-founded by University of Toronto graduate Davina Shivratan (JD/MBA 2020) and UWindsor JD student Nadia Shivratan, LawLinks connects law students who want to volunteer their time with legal organizations that need help on a project-by-project basis.

LawLinks provides students the opportunity to further gain practical experience, while legal organizations receive assistance on discrete projects at a time when hiring may be difficult. Students can specify their availability, expertise and interest areas. Potential projects may include research, public legal education seminars/materials, monitoring legislative changes, etc.

If you are interested in volunteering or registering a project, visit www.lawlinks.org.

Find LawLinks on social media: 

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/jdmba-graduate-davina-shivratan-legal-volunteer-non-profit-lawlinks

Post collegati

JD/MBA GRADUATE DAVINA SHIVRATAN, CO-FOUNDER OF LEGAL VOLUNTEER NON-PROFIT, LAWLINKS

Redazione

AN EXCITING NEW INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP JOURNEY FOR MASTER’S IN ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES STUDENTS

Redazione

BELLWOOD MANOR HOUSE SET FOR $3.28M RENOVATION

Redazione

LM COLLABORATES ON VIRTUAL FIELDTRIP FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES STUDENTS

Redazione

13 MAY, 2020 – DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION AND SKILLS’ STATEMENT ON STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT IN RELATION TO THE STATE EXAMINATIONS

Redazione

DEFENSIE ONDERZOEKT BESTRIJDING DRONEDREIGING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More