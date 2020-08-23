domenica, Agosto 23, 2020
Breaking News

TOUGHER FINES AHEAD OF BANK HOLIDAY TO CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL GATHERINGS

COVID, SALVINI: LA SICILIA CHIUDE I CENTRI PER IMMIGRATI. BRAVO MUSUMECI, STOP…

REGIONALI, BERLUSCONI E’ INTERVENUTO TELEFONICAMENTE ALLA PRESENTAZIONE DEI CANDIDATI DI FORZA ITALIA…

LA DIOCESI DI ROMA A LOURDES, L’ORA DEL PELLEGRINAGGIO “SOCIAL”

SCUOLA, MINISTERO: DEL TUTTO POSSIBILE USO PARITARIE PER SPAZI AGGIUNTIVI

LIBIA: IL CESSATE IL FUOCO è UN SEGNALE DI STABILITà PER TUTTO…

LA COLONNA MARIANA DI PRAGA CONSACRATA DAL CARDINALE DUKA

PAOLO VI IN AMERICA LATINA, IL SESSANTOTTO DELLA CARITà

L’OMS ANNUNCIA: PANDEMIA SCONFITTA ENTRO DUE ANNI

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO HA IGNORATO LE PROPOSTE DELLE SCUOLE CATTOLICHE. CONTE-AZZOLINA…

Agenparl

JAZAN: OVER 400,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY PRINCE MUHAMMAD BIN NASSER HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 23 agosto 2020

According to Jazan Health Affairs, over the first half of this year (2020), Prince Muhammad bin Nasser Hospital has served 466,161 patients, with 30,731 emergencies (including traffic accidents and casualties), 21,116 outpatients, and 3,753 inpatients, in addition to 3,756 beneficiaries of pediatric and adult ophthalmology departments.

Also, the hospital has performed 3,352 rehabilitation and physiotherapy sessions, 1,014 birth cases, 376,697 lab tests, 23,613 radiology examinations, 580 various surgeries, 496 cardiac catheters, and 35 one-day surgeries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-22-002.aspx

Post collegati

JAZAN: OVER 400,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY PRINCE MUHAMMAD BIN NASSER HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

Redazione

1,213 NEW COVID-19 CASES AND 1,591 RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

Redazione

306,370 TOTAL COVID-19 CASES AND 278,441 TOTAL RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

Redazione

RESOLVING THE ASTEROID-BELT OF THE FOMALHAUT PLANETARY SYSTEM

Redazione

PHYSICS OF ELASTICITY AND CRYSTAL DEFECTS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: TOUGHER FINES AHEAD OF BANK HOLIDAY TO CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL GATHERINGS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More