JAZAN: OVER 400,000 PATIENTS SERVED BY PRINCE MUHAMMAD BIN NASSER HOSPITAL IN 6 MONTHS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 23 agosto 2020

According to Jazan Health Affairs, over the first half of this year (2020), Prince Muhammad bin Nasser Hospital has served 466,161 patients, with 30,731 emergencies (including traffic accidents and casualties), 21,116 outpatients, and 3,753 inpatients, in addition to 3,756 beneficiaries of pediatric and adult ophthalmology departments.

Also, the hospital has performed 3,352 rehabilitation and physiotherapy sessions, 1,014 birth cases, 376,697 lab tests, 23,613 radiology examinations, 580 various surgeries, 496 cardiac catheters, and 35 one-day surgeries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-08-22-002.aspx