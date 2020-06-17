JAZAN: OVER 22,000 BENEFICIARIES OF HOME HEALTHCARE INITIATIVES TILL END OF MAY

mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), mer 17 giugno 2020

​​According to Jazan Health Affairs, 29 field teams specialized in home healthcare at Jazan Hospitals have conducted more than 14,000 home visits, benefiting 22,338 patients, since the beginning of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until the end of May. Over the same period, the affairs have been implementing a number of initiatives for 2,000 patients, who are enrolled in home healthcare services in the region.

The most important of these initiatives are the visual triage for patients and their accompanying families, the home delivery of medicines, medical supplies and nutritional supplements, the psychological and social support for home healthcare patients, the health education for patients and their families, the provision of palliative care for cancer patients at their homes, the audio-visual communication with families of patients, in addition to other initiatives.

This comes in conjunction with the precautionary measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to protect the citizens and residents and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-06-16-001.aspx

