JAZAN: OVER 10,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «YOUR MEDICATION TO YOUR DOOR» INITIATIVE IN APRIL

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 07 maggio 2020

According to Jazan Health Affairs, over the past month (April), «Your Medication to Your Door» initiative, launched by hospitals in the region, served 10,232 beneficiaries. This initiative is implemented by 318 volunteers registered in the health volunteering platform, which has recently been announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH), after they have received an intensive qualification program in volunteering work and infection control, in cooperation with pharmacists and hospital staff.

Through its social media accounts, the Affairs has earlier announced the contact numbers for dispensing medicines at all hospitals in the region. This initiative comes in line with the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the Ministry to stop the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) for maintaining the health and safety of citizens and residents.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-05-05-002.aspx