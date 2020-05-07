giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNO, ZINGARETTI: UNA SOLA MAGGIORANZA, NO ALTERNATIVE,

​EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS – PROGRAM OF MOBILITY SUPPORT

PREPARATION OF A NEW CLIMATE AND ENERGY STRATEGY STARTED

SAHEL, NUOVO ATTACCO DI BOKO HARAM. ZORDAN: “INSTABILITà PERMANENTE”

MATTEO FARINA, UN “MILLENNIAL” TRA I NUOVI VENERABILI

CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS: AZIONI CORAGGIOSE PER AFFRONTARE LE CONSEGUENZE DELLA PANDEMIA

ESFA: BUSINESS UPDATE

NEW REAGENT AVAILABLE TO SUPPORT GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC TESTING OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTERS DISCUSS THE TRACING APPS IN TACKLING COVID-19 CRISIS

GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP FOR SLOVAKS LIVING ABROAD FOR THE ACADEMIC YEAR 2020/2021

Agenparl

JAZAN: OVER 10,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «YOUR MEDICATION TO YOUR DOOR» INITIATIVE IN APRIL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), gio 07 maggio 2020

According to Jazan Health Affairs, over the past month (April), «Your Medication to Your Door» initiative, launched by hospitals in the region, served 10,232 beneficiaries. This initiative is implemented by 318 volunteers registered in the health volunteering platform, which has recently been announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH), after they have received an intensive qualification program in volunteering work and infection control, in cooperation with pharmacists and hospital staff.

Through its social media accounts, the Affairs has earlier announced the contact numbers for dispensing medicines at all hospitals in the region. This initiative comes in line with the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the Ministry to stop the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) for maintaining the health and safety of citizens and residents.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-05-05-002.aspx

Post collegati

JAZAN: OVER 10,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «YOUR MEDICATION TO YOUR DOOR» INITIATIVE IN APRIL

Redazione

HYDRODECARBOXYLATION OF FATTY ACIDS INTO LIQUID HYDROCARBONS OVER A COMMERCIAL RU/C CATALYST UNDER MILD CONDITIONS

Redazione

PH.D. STUDENT IN LUCCA/ITALY

Redazione

ENLISTING FEATHERED FRIENDS TO FIGHT ILLEGAL FISHING

Redazione

NORTH GROUP TO OFFER BLUEWATER H&AMP;M COVER

Redazione

POLICE SEIZE £500,000 OF CANNABIS FROM DRUGS FACTORY, SLAITHWAITE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More