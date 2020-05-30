sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SIX-MONTH REPORT ON DEMOLITIONS AND SEIZURES IN THE WEST BANK, INCLUDING EAST…

CON IL ROSARIO IL PAPA INVOCA L’AIUTO DELLA VERGINE, UNITO AI SANTUARI…

IL PAPA AI SACERDOTI ROMANI: NELLA TEMPESTA NON AVETE ABBANDONATO IL GREGGE

GRECH: LA CHIESA RAFFORZI LA SINODALITà PER AFFRONTARE IL DOPO PANDEMIA

JATTA: LE CORNICI “RITROVATE” E LA PALA ODDI RESTAURATA

PENTECOSTE, UNA VEGLIA UNISCE IL MONDO

COVID: BORGHI (PD): CENTRODESTRA IN CRISI, ESULTA PER PAROLE PM

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 30 MAGGIO

IN SPAGNA IN ARRIVO AIUTI ECONOMICI PER I PIù POVERI

USA, CASO FLOYD. LA CHIESA: SCONFIGGERE IL RAZZISMO

Agenparl

JAZAN HEALTH AFFAIRS LAUNCHES AUDIO/VISUAL CONSULTING SERVICE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), sab 30 maggio 2020

​​Jazan Health Affairs has launched an initiative to activate specialized consulting clinics service remotely for all strata of society through voice or video calling.

The initiative comes in line with the precautionary measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the health of community. The service, which coincides with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to provide patients with the accurate health information about how to take medications during fasting and to answer all inquiries, said the Affairs. 

According to the Affairs, consultations will be given in the following specialties: heart diseases, genetic blood diseases and tumors, endocrine and diabetes, eyes, kidneys, neurology, and stroke. A number of specialists will answer patients’ inquiries through a mobile number (). The Affairs’ number is available at 10 pm, for two hours during the month of Ramadan.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-04-30-004.aspx

Post collegati

JAZAN HEALTH AFFAIRS LAUNCHES AUDIO/VISUAL CONSULTING SERVICE

Redazione

MOH LAUNCHES THIRD STAGE OF EXPANDED TESTING TO EVALUATE COVID-19 SPREAD

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: ACTIVE CASES DROP TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL

Redazione

OXIDATIVE AMIDATION BY CU(II)-GUANIDINE ACETIC ACID IMMOBILIZED ON THE MAGNETIZED SAWDUST AND EGGSHELL AS A NATURAL BASE

Redazione

BARDI SU NOMINA UMBERTO PESCE A CAVALIERE DEL LAVORO

Redazione

KEY PLAYER IN HEPATITIS A VIRUS INFECTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More