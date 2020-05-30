JAZAN HEALTH AFFAIRS LAUNCHES AUDIO/VISUAL CONSULTING SERVICE

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), sab 30 maggio 2020

​​Jazan Health Affairs has launched an initiative to activate specialized consulting clinics service remotely for all strata of society through voice or video calling.

The initiative comes in line with the precautionary measures taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to ensure the health of community. The service, which coincides with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to provide patients with the accurate health information about how to take medications during fasting and to answer all inquiries, said the Affairs.

According to the Affairs, consultations will be given in the following specialties: heart diseases, genetic blood diseases and tumors, endocrine and diabetes, eyes, kidneys, neurology, and stroke. A number of specialists will answer patients’ inquiries through a mobile number (). The Affairs’ number is available at 10 pm, for two hours during the month of Ramadan.

