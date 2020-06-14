JAZAN: 595 NURSES TRAINED ON DEALING WITH COVID-19 INFECTIONS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 14 giugno 2020

Jazan Health Affairs has completed training and qualification of 148 nursing staff at the dental center, diabetes and endocrine center and primary healthcare centers, to deal with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases. They have been qualified to work in hospitals after attending intensive training programs at King Fahad Central Hospital and Prince Muhammed bin Nasser Hospital.

The Affairs has also implemented another training program for 122 nursing staff in hospitals with 50 beds capacity to deal with critical cases, and qualified 325 nurses in the ICU units. Also, 3,922 nurses from different parts of the region have been trained on basic infection control skills.

Recently, the Affairs has launched nursing the leadership and control unit to supervise the health facilities’ nursing sections during crisis. The unit also distributes the nursing staff to the health facilities during emergencies, evaluates potential risks and develops quick solutions to them. It also follows up the nursing staff around the clock, as well as the rapid intervention teams in hospitals and health sector,s and in quarantines.

