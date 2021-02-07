JAZAN: 15,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF PREMARITAL SCREENING LAST YEAR

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

​According to Jazan Health Affairs, over the past year, the premarital screening centers have served 15,082 beneficiaries. They were tested for genetic blood disorders (sickle cell anemia and thalassemia) and infectious diseases (hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS).​

It added that the awareness counseling clinics provide medical consultation sessions to those planning to get married and follow up positive cases of hereditary diseases, with the aim of spreading the concept of a healthy marriage. The premarital screening centers are spread across the region’s hospitals and healthcare centers and appointments can be made via Sehaty app.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-04-004.aspx