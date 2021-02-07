domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE FOREIGN MINISTERS OF ESTONIA, LATVIA AND LITHUANIA ON…

£40 MILLION GOVERNMENT FUNDING TO HELP POLLUTING BUSINESSES CLEAN UP

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

SUSPENDING AND TERMINATING THE ASYLUM COOPERATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH THE GOVERNMENTS EL SALVADOR,…

CONSULTAZIONI, LUNEDì E MARTEDì SECONDO GIRO

GOVERNO: LOSACCO (PD), LEGA ABBANDONA ORBAN E SOSTERRà COALIZIONE URSULA?

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), SALVINI FOLGORATO SU VIA DI BRUXELLES, è…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER FAISAL BIN FARHAN AL SAUD

Agenparl

JAZAN: 15,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF PREMARITAL SCREENING LAST YEAR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

​According to Jazan Health Affairs, over the past year, the premarital screening centers have served 15,082 beneficiaries. They were tested for genetic blood disorders (sickle cell anemia and thalassemia) and infectious diseases (hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV/AIDS).​

It added that the awareness counseling clinics provide medical consultation sessions to those planning to get married and follow up positive cases of hereditary diseases, with the aim of spreading the concept of a healthy marriage. The premarital screening centers are spread across the region’s hospitals and healthcare centers and appointments can be made via Sehaty app.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2021-02-04-004.aspx

Post collegati

MADINAH: 45,000+ PATIENTS SERVED BY ERADAH COMPLEX FOR MENTAL HEALTH LAST YEAR

Redazione

JAZAN: 15,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF PREMARITAL SCREENING LAST YEAR

Redazione

BISHA: 49,000+ BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS TO DATE

Redazione

DIRITTI E ROVESCI

Redazione

JOINT STATEMENT OF THE FOREIGN MINISTERS OF ESTONIA, LATVIA AND LITHUANIA ON THE DAY OF SOLIDARITY WITH BELARUS

Redazione

PH.D. STUDENT IN STOCKHOLM/SWEDEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More