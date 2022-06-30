JAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）-2022-06-30 04:34

23.5 C
JAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）-2022-06-30

RT @haya2_jaxa: はやぶさ2の初期分析チームメンバーの奈良岡先生（九州大）が、はまぎんこども宇宙科学館のサイエンストークイベントで講演をします。有機物のお話しがあるかと思いますので、是非、ご視聴ください！
Twitter – JAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）

