JAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）-2022-06-30 01:50
By Redazione 30 Giugno 2022

RT @haya2_jaxa: 本日（6/29）、記者説明会を行い、プロジェクトの体制変更についての説明をしました。はやぶさ2プロジェクトとしては、明日（6/30）をもって解散となり、「はやぶさ2拡張ミッション」に完全に移行することになります。引き続き、よろしくお願いします。…Twitter – JAXA（宇宙航空研究開発機構）