martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
RIGHT ON TIME: £800K FOR MILITARY LOGISTICS INNOVATION

RECOVERY: SIANI (PD), INSERIRE PIANO INFANZIA, Sì DA SAVE THE CHILDREN

RECOVERY: GRIBAUDO (PD), LIBERARE POTENZIALITà OCCUPAZIONE FEMMINILE

SHOAH: CIAMPI (PD), SEGRE SIA D’ESEMPIO ALLA CLASSE POLITICA

GREGORIO DI NAREK, GIOVANNI D’AVILA E ILDEGARDA DI BINGEN ISCRITTI NEL CALENDARIO…

IN MYANMAR TRA COLPO DI STATO E COVID-19

INSERITA NEL CALENDARIO ROMANO LA MEMORIA DEI SANTI MARTA, MARIA E LAZZARO

SENTENZA TAR, DEPUTATI PD: REGOLE CONDIVISE ANCHE DA REGIONE SARDEGNA CHE HA…

CRISI, TAVOLO AD OLTRANZA OLTRE LE 18, FICO QUESTA SERA AL QUIRINALE

EU’S CSO RISE PROJECTS SUPPORT COVID RELIEF ACTIONS ACROSS GHANA

JASON REYNOLDS: GRAB THE MIC NEWSLETTER, BLACK HISTORY MONTH EDITION

(AGENPARL) – mar 02 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Teaching with the Library of Congress Blog from the Library of Congress.
Jason Reynolds: Grab the Mic Newsletter, Black History Month Edition [ https://blogs.loc.gov/teachers/2021/02/jason-reynolds-grab-the-mic-newsletter-black-history-month-edition/?loclr=eatlcb ] 02/02/2021 11:00 AM EST
As we begin African American History month Jason Reynolds explores the meaning of history and the importance of asking the right questions. body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
