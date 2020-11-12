giovedì, Novembre 12, 2020
JAPAN: POLICIES AND PROCEDURES FOR GENOME EDITED FOOD AND AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 12 novembre 2020

The Government of Japan has completed and published guidelines for handling food and agricultural products derived from genome editing technology. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare developed and oversees the guidelines for genome edited food and food additives. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries developed and oversees the guidelines for both genome edited feed and feed additives as well as the impact of genome edited products on the biodiversity of products within its jurisdiction. The Consumer Affairs Agency has also finalized guidance on labeling genome edited products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/japan-policies-and-procedures-genome-edited-food-and-agricultural-products

