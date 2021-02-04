giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
JAPAN: JAPAN LOWERS PLANNED BUTTER AND NFDM IMPORTS FOR 2021

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 04 febbraio 2021

On January 29, the Japanese government announced that it would reduce planned imports of butter to 6,400 metric tons (MT) in Japanese fiscal year (JFY) 2021 from 14,000 MT the previous year while maintaining nonfat dry milk imports at 750 MT. Together with other designated dairy products including butter oil, whey, and prepared whey, total planned imports are estimated at 137,341 MT (milk equivalent), the lowest volume since JFY 2013.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/japan-japan-lowers-planned-butter-and-nfdm-imports-2021

