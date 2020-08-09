(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

On July 30, 2020, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) announced revisions to Japan’s maximum residue levels for Azoxystrobin, Cyflufenamid, Bixafen, Pyrifluquinazon and Pyriproxyfen for various agricultural commodities. MHLW also proposes to expand the permitted use of Azoxystrobin, a fungicide classified as a food additive by Japan, to potatoes. Interested U.S. parties are encouraged to submit their comments to <a by August 12, 2020. Japan will subsequently notify these MRL revisions to the World Trade Organization, which will provide another opportunity to comment.

Japan: Japan 234th Food Safety Group

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/japan-japan-234th-food-safety-group