Japan: Japan 232nd Food Safety Group

On June 2, 2020, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) announced revisions to Japan’s maximum residue levels for four agricultural chemicals (Oxathiapiprolin, Pydiflumetofen, Pyrimidifen, and Mefentrifluconazole) and two veterinary drugs (Tildipirosin and Nanafrocin). MHLW also intends to remove nine food additives, which are no longer distributed or used in Japan, from its list of approved food additives. Interested U.S. parties are encouraged to submit their comments to <a by June 10, 2020. Japan will subsequently notify these revisions to the World Trade Organization, which will provide another opportunity to comment.

