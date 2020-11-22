(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 22 novembre 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a reduction in large trade shows where buyers generally sample and research new food and beverage products. Additionally, travel restrictions have prevented many U.S. exporters from visiting Japan. This report provides guidance on shipping small-sized individual samples to interested buyers in Japan and details eligibility for duty free shipments and import notification exemptions.

Japan: Guidance on Shipping Individual Small-Sized Samples to Japanese Buyers

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/japan-guidance-shipping-individual-small-sized-samples-japanese-buyers