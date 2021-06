(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mar 01 giugno 2021 Japan Coast Guard (JCG) will expand its fleet with two new H225 helicopters, taking its total Super Puma fleet up to 17, comprising two AS332s and 15 H225s.

