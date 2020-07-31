JANUARY 2021 CHANGES TO AVAILABILITY OF NDL BIBLIOGRAPHIC DATA

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), ven 31 luglio 2020

As of January 2021, NDL bibliographic data will be available as described below.

Bibliographic data in JAPAN/MARC MARC21 format via NDL Search

The NDL will end its NDL-Bib service on December 28, 2020. In its place, individual bibliographic data in either MARC format or MARC tags format will be available for download from NDL Search results. Only bibliographic data created by the NDL will be available in these formats. As shown in the image below, download links will appear in the lower right-hand column of search results details when available.



Sample files:MARC format(ISO 2709) ／MARC tags format

Collaboration between Web NDL Authorities and NDL Online

Also in January 2021, patrons will be able to search bibliographic data in the NDL Online by clicking a link provided in the Web NDL Authorities. This replaces the function that is currently available in the NDL Search via the ID of the Authority data.