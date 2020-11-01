Jal Shakti Ministry reviews progress of implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Mizoram; Urges expediting utilization of funds to accomplish goal of Universal Coverage in the State by 2022-23

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 01 novembre 2020

As part of the Jal Shakti Ministry’s mid- term review of progress of implementation of Union Government’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission in all States and UTs, Mizoram State officials presented the status of planning and implementation of the mission in the State before the National Jal Jeevan Mission through video conferencing. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has been working with the States/ UTs to implement Union Government’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission to improve the lives of rural people especially women and girls by reducing their drudgery. Funds are provided by Government of India based on the output in terms of functional household tap connections provided and the utilization of available central and matching State share.

Mizoram is planning 100% tap water connections to all rural households by 2022-23. The State has around 1.27 lakh rural households, out of which 1.02 lakh households do not have household tap connections. In 2020-21, the State is planning to enable 31,963 households with tap water connections. The mid-term review highlighted the need for analysing the existing Piped Water Supply (PWS) schemes in villages, where not a single connection has been provided. The State was urged to focus on universal coverage of aspirational district, SC/ ST dominated villages, villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna (SAGY).

As JJM is a decentralized, demand-driven, community-managed programme, the local village community/ Gram Panchayats or user groups have to play key role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of water supply systems in villages to ensure long-term sustainability. The State was requested to undertake IEC campaign along with community mobilization in all villages to make Jal Jeevan Mission, a people’s movement. Women self-help groups and voluntary organisations are to be engaged to mobilize the rural community for creation of in-village water supply infrastructure as well as for their operation and maintenance.

Union Government is committed to provide full assistance to the State Government in its efforts to achieve the goal of universal coverage of water supply to every rural household. In 2020-21, Centre has allocated ₹79.30 Crore to Mizoram under Jal Jeevan Mission. State was urged to speed up the implementation and utilize the available funds to avail the allocated funds so as to avoid losing the central grants.

Further, 50% of the 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs is to be spent on water and sanitation. Mizoram has been allocated ₹93 Crore as FC Grants in 2020 – 21.50% of this amount has to be mandatorily spent on water and sanitation. Besides, the State should also well utilize their available funds through convergence of various programmes like MGNREGS, JJM, SBM (G), District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund, etc. for holistic planning at village level to ensure judicious use of funds.

State was requested to ensure all the anganwadi centres, ashramshalas and schools are provided piped water supply as part of the special 100-day campaign has been launched on 2nd October, 2020, so that potable water is available in these institutions for drinking, hand washing, for use in toilets and for cooking of mid-day meals. This campaign offers an opportunity to provide safe water in these public institutions, so that children have access to safe water, which will improve their health and well-being.

