JAILED KNIFE ATTACKERS GIVEN CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDERS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 19 marzo 2021

Friday, 19 March 2021

Two teenagers who were jailed for attacking a man with a knife in the centre of Huddersfield have received criminal behaviour orders. 

Ginji Gabriel from Almondbury and Luke Brown from Lindley, were sentenced to 12 months and 21 months respectively at Leeds Crown Court in December last year for their roles in an attack on a male in 2019.

Both 19-year-olds had previously guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place for the incident in John William Street in Huddersfield, during the afternoon of March 25.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/jailed-knife-attackers-given-criminal-behaviour-orders

