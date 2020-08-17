JAILED BRADFORD DRUG DEALER FORCED TO HAND OVER £137,000 TO THE NCA

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 17 agosto 2020

A convicted Bradford drug dealer has been ordered to hand over almost £137,000 of illicit profits following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Yusuf Kara, 30, of Lidget Green, Bradford was given a confiscation order totalling £136,907.81 at Leeds Crown Court on Friday 14 August under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Kara was warned he would serve up to a further 16 months in prison if he failed to pay the full sum within three months, and would still be liable for the money.

Kara had been sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison on 18 December 2019 at the same court for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering.

NCA officers arrested Kara arrested on Shearbridge Road, Bradford on 17 October 2019. When officers searched his house they found 56 packages, each containing a kilo of heroin, with a street value of around £3 million, hidden in bags and a suitcase.

The court found that Kara had benefitted from his criminal conduct in the amount of £1,091,007.74 over the full course of his criminal activities.

His recoverable assets, including cash, cars and designer clothing, totalled £136,907.81.

Today’s ruling will also see Kara forfeit a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 207, which he had used to transport drugs.

Kara’s Encrochat phone, which was found in his car and had been used to coordinate his drug trafficking, was also ordered to be destroyed.

As part of the same investigation, Imran Khan Ashraf, 31, of no fixed abode but formerly of Bradford, admitted money laundering and was sentenced to 28 months.

The court also found that Ashraf had benefitted from his criminal conduct in the amount of £249,550.15 and that he owned assets totalling £2,669.69.

Ashraf was made subject of a confiscation order in the sum of £2,669.69, and a number of phones found in his possession, including an Encrochat handset, have been destroyed.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Spoors said:

“The class A drug trade fuels violence and intimidation in our communities, and Kara was living a lavish lifestyle profiting from this criminality.

“Today’s result shows the full extent of the NCA’s impact; an already imprisoned Class A drug trafficker and money launderer being stripped of his illicit cash and assets.

“We continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to pursue serious and organised criminals and deny them their proceeds of crime.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/jailed-bradford-drug-dealer-forced-to-hand-over-137-000-to-the-nca