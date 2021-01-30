sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
JACOBSEN SERIES: SPHINX VIRTUOSI CONCERT BROADCAST

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Fri, 05 Feb 2021 – 7pm

Sphinx Virtuosi is one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras, comprised of 18 top Black and Latinx classical soloists. This broadcast is part of a multi-event residency with Sphinx, a Detroit-based national organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

Led by Puget Sound’s School of Music in partnership with African American Studies, Tacoma Public Schools, Tacoma Youth Symphony Association, and the Tacoma Youth Chorus; this concert is the first of two public performances and numerous community events. The residency is made possible through support from the Matthew Norton Clapp Visiting Artists Endowment.

The Sphinx Virtuosi chamber orchestra will be performing works by Xavier Foley, Jessie Montgomery, Antonín DvoÅák, Andrea Casarrubios, Leonard Bernstein, and Michael Abels.

The concert is free to all. Optional tickets in support of music scholarships and community outreach are available for those who wish to support the School of Music in this way.

We hope you will join us for this dynamic and engaging event!

Schneebeck LIVE

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/jacobsen-series-sphinx-virtuosi-concert-broadcast/2021-02-05/

