7 Febbraio 2020
JABIL TO PRESENT AT UPCOMING CONFERENCE

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced it is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. PST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success. For more information, visit jabil.com.

Fonte/Source: https://investors.jabil.com/news-releases/news-release-details/jabil-present-upcoming-conference

