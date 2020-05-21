J71 BASED TERNARY ORGANIC PHOTOVOLTAICS EXHIBITING 13.65% EFFICIENCY

A series of organic photovoltaics (OPVs) were prepared by using J71 as donor, non-fullerene materials BTP-BO-4Cl, ITIC or their mixture as acceptor. The BTP-BO-4Cl and ITIC based binary OPVs exhibit the power conversion efficiency (PCE) of 11.63% and 10.46%, respectively, resulting from the different open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 0.881 V vs. 0.941 V, short-circuit current density (JSC) of 22.88 mA cm-2 vs. 15.39 mA cm-2 and fill factor (FF) of 57.79% vs. 72.34%. Meanwhile, BTP-BO-4Cl and ITIC exhibit apparently complementary photon harvesting range, which is conducive to improve photon harvesting of ternary active layers with different ITIC content in acceptors. The optimized PCE of 13.65% is achieved from ternary OPVs with 60 wt% ITIC content in acceptors, mainly benefiting from the markedly increased VOC and FF compared with the BTP-BO-4Cl based binary OPVs. Over 17% PCE improvement is obtained by incorporating 60 wt% ITIC in acceptors, indicating that ternary strategy should be an efficient and simple method to improve the performance of OPVs.