mercoledì, Maggio 6, 2020
Breaking News

MARIAN SPAIN APPOINTED NEW NATURAL ENGLAND CHIEF EXECUTIVE

CALL FOR PROPOSALS: PROTECTION OF TERRESTRIAL OR FRESHWATER THREATENED SPECIES

CORRESPONDENCE: CONOR BURNS MP RESIGNATION LETTER AND THE PRIME MINISTER’S RESPONSE

05/05/2020 COVID-19: A RAPPORTEUR PRAISES GREECE FOR HUMANITARIAN TRANSFER OF VULNERABLE MIGRANTS…

FINLAND TO ENHANCE EUROPEANS’ DIGITAL SKILLS – ELEMENTS OF AI ONLINE COURSE…

TRA ACCOGLIENZA E PROTEZIONE, LA NUOVA MISSIONE AL FIANCO DEGLI SFOLLATI

PADRE BAGGIO: NON POSSIAMO PIù DIMENTICARCI DI CHI ABITA LE PERIFERIE ESISTENZIALI

CORONAVIRUS, GUALTIERI: POSITIVO INCONTRO CON SINDACATI, NESSUNO DEVE ESSERE LASCIATO INDIETRO

CORONAVIRUS, ARCURI: APP IMMUNI FUNZIONA SOLO SE CON TAMPONI EFFETTIVI

OFQUAL PUBLISHES INITIAL DECISIONS ON GCSE AND A LEVEL GRADING PROPOSALS FOR…

Agenparl

J. WRAY & NEPHEW DONATES 2,000 FOOD PACKAGES TO CORNPIECE CLARENDON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ITALY, mer 06 maggio 2020

Kingston Jamaica.  In its most recent philanthropic effort, today J. Wray and Nephew Limited handed over two thousand (2,000) food packages to Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon Mr Pearnel Charles Jr and Custos of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury for the residents of the Cornpiece community in Clarendon.   The community sits within the clarendon belt of J. Wray & Nephew’s New Yarmouth Estate and is the dormitory to several of its employees.

_rok_1297.jpg

Chairman of JWN and the JWN Foundation Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence said, “as a member of the Clarendon Community we are aware of the challenges the residents are facing while under-quarantine. In keeping with our commitment to support our communities, we are providing these food packages through the JWN Foundation. It is our hope that this will make things easier for the residents.”

Speaking further on the donation Lawrence said, “we would like to thank our partners in this effort wholesalers and JWN customers Stoplight Wholesale, National Selfserve, as well as, Food Palace and Wholesale all local companies from May Pen. We would also like to thank MJ Trucking for transporting the packages.   It our profound belief that Together we are stronger, #strongertogether. “

In accepting the donation on behalf the residents, Member of Parliament East Clarendon, Pearnel Charles Jnr said “The JWN Foundation must be recognized for their humanitarian service and leadership in times when it matters most. The care packages you have donated will provide vital support to the people of South East Clarendon who have been severely impacted by the corona virus. We thank you sincerely”.

JWN was one of the first companies to respond to the Jamaican fight against coronavirus/COVID-19 when it made available a total of 100,000 litres of high alcohol and hand sanitizers combined, to the national health Service through the National Health Fund (NHF).  Earlier this week, the Company committed Five Million Jamaican Dollars (5,000,000) to the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica’s (PSOJ) COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund.

In closing Lawrence reiterated “J. Wray & Nephew Limited (JWN) has been blending and bottling fine rums and spirits since 1825 and throughout our 195 years of operating we have responded to every major disaster that has affected Jamaica. We are prepared to continue playing our part as good corporate citizens and an integral party of the Jamaican tapestry.”

#DONATIONCOVID19

 

 

 

 

 

cambio sede: 
Data di pubblicazione: 
09 apr 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.camparigroup.com/it/j-wray-nephew-donates-2000-food-packages-cornpiece-clarendon

Post collegati

CAMPARI AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES SHAKEN NOT BROKEN INITIATIVE TO SUPPORT THE HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY STAY CONNECTED

Redazione

CAMPARI UK EMPLOYEES COME TOGETHER TO MAKE PERSONAL DONATION TO THE DRINKS TRUST

Redazione

J. WRAY & NEPHEW DONATES 2,000 FOOD PACKAGES TO CORNPIECE CLARENDON

Redazione

L’ENSEMBLE DES PROFESSIONNELS DU BASSIN VITICOLE, VITICULTEURS, DISTILLATEURS ET NEGOCIANTS, EFFECTUENT UN DON COLLECTIF DE 400 000 EUROS POUR LES HôPITAUX DE CHARENTE ET CHARENTE-MARITIME

Redazione

CAMPARI AMERICA DONATES $1 MILLION TO ANOTHER ROUND, ANOTHER RALLY & CALLS ON PATRONS TO JOIN IN SUPPORTING BARTENDERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Redazione

CAMPARI CANADA FORTY CREEK HAND SANITIZER PRODUCTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More