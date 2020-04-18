IVAN KORčOK: IT IS THE HARD TIMES THAT SHOW THE REAL VALUE OF NEIGHBOURHOOD

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), sab 18 aprile 2020 The Czech Republic, Ukraine, Poland, and Hungary – during the past two days, Ivan Korčok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, took part in separate telephone calls with all his counterparts from the above stated countries. “In normal times, we would meet in person; in the current times, however, I had to opt for a telephone call for our initial talks. However, even via this kind of communication it was evident what the value of the neighbourhood is during hard times,” the chief Slovak diplomat emphasized.

