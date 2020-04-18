sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
IVAN KORčOK: IT IS THE HARD TIMES THAT SHOW THE REAL VALUE…

MINISTER KORčOK IN TELEPHONE TALKS WITH HIGH REPRESENTATIVE OF THE EU FOR…

CORONAVIRUS, LEGA: SCONCERTO E PREOCCUPAZIONE SU RINVIO DECISIONE SU MISURE PER LA…

GIOVANI, VOLONTARIATO E COVID 19: UN'ESPERIENZA DA NON DIMENTICARE

CARCERE DELLA GIUDECCA. FEMMINILE, SOLIDALE

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: NON È' TEMPO DELLA POLEMICA, PRIORITA' E' PROTEGGERE LA…

RISCOPRIRE LE ORIGINI CRISTIANE ATTRAVERSO L'ARTE

FESTA DELLA DIVINA MISERICORDIA, FARMACO PER L'ANIMA DEL MONDO

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #20

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI OPERATORI SANITARI CHE ASSISTONO I DISABILI COLPITI…

IVAN KORčOK: IT IS THE HARD TIMES THAT SHOW THE REAL VALUE OF NEIGHBOURHOOD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRATISLAVA (SLOVAK REPUBLIC), sab 18 aprile 2020 The Czech Republic, Ukraine, Poland, and Hungary – during the past two days, Ivan Korčok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, took part in separate telephone calls with all his counterparts from the above stated countries. “In normal times, we would meet in person; in the current times, however, I had to opt for a telephone call for our initial talks. However, even via this kind of communication it was evident what the value of the neighbourhood is during hard times,” the chief Slovak diplomat emphasized.

